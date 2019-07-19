Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 19, 2019

SeaWorld gets new board chairman Scott Ross, former director of Chuck E. Cheese's parent company

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 12:18 PM

IMAGE VIA LINOTIKA | INSTAGRAM
  • Image via linotika | Instagram
SeaWorld elected a new board chairman, the company announced Friday.

While Yoshikazu Maruyama stepped down, he will stay on as SeaWorld director. Scott Ross, founder and Managing Partner of Hill Path Capital LP, was unanimously voted in as the new chair, the company stated.

Maruyama had served as chairman since October 2017, and Ross joined the board the same year.

"We greatly appreciate Yoshi's insightful leadership as Chairman and look forward to continuing to work with him and benefiting from his contributions as a Director going forward," Ross said in a press release.



Ross' previous experience includes investment roles at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and serving as a director of CEC Entertainment, Inc. the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese's. He is also a director of Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

The company also added a new member to the board: Charles Koppelman, Chairman and CEO of CAK Entertainment, Inc., a firm he founded in 1997. Koppelman also serves on the board of directors of Las Vegas Sands Corp. He's held chair positions with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, EMI Records Group, EMI Music Publishing, Six Flags Entertainment Corp and Steve Madden.

"I am very pleased to welcome Charles Koppelman to our Board," Ross said in a press release. "Charles brings tremendous experience and expertise in building, managing and growing global brands in the consumer, leisure and entertainment sectors. We are fortunate to have Charles on our Board and I am looking forward to the significant contributions I'm confident he will make over the coming months and years."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando murder case to be featured on HLN this weekend Read More

  2. Orlando cancels Amazon Rekognition program, capping 15 months of glitches and controversy | Orlando Weekly exclusive Read More

  3. Florida House candidate who claimed to treat shooting victims after Pulse shooting admits she 'just made it up' Read More

  4. Florida’s heat will be ‘life-threatening’ by 2036, says study Read More

  5. The Boathouse was the only Orlando spot to make OpenTable's '100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation