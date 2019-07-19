SeaWorld gets new board chairman Scott Ross, former director of Chuck E. Cheese's parent company

Image via linotika | Instagram

SeaWorld elected a new board chairman, the company announced Friday.While Yoshikazu Maruyama stepped down, he will stay on as SeaWorld director. Scott Ross, founder and Managing Partner of Hill Path Capital LP, was unanimously voted in as the new chair, the company stated.Maruyama had served as chairman since October 2017, and Ross joined the board the same year."We greatly appreciate Yoshi's insightful leadership as Chairman and look forward to continuing to work with him and benefiting from his contributions as a Director going forward," Ross said in a press release.Ross' previous experience includes investment roles at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and serving as a director of CEC Entertainment, Inc. the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese's. He is also a director of Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.The company also added a new member to the board: Charles Koppelman, Chairman and CEO of CAK Entertainment, Inc., a firm he founded in 1997. Koppelman also serves on the board of directors of Las Vegas Sands Corp. He's held chair positions with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, EMI Records Group, EMI Music Publishing, Six Flags Entertainment Corp and Steve Madden."I am very pleased to welcome Charles Koppelman to our Board," Ross said in a press release. "Charles brings tremendous experience and expertise in building, managing and growing global brands in the consumer, leisure and entertainment sectors. We are fortunate to have Charles on our Board and I am looking forward to the significant contributions I'm confident he will make over the coming months and years."