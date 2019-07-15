Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida man has high hopes that his 20-foot-long python will break world records

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 6:55 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA RICK THE REPTILE GUY/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot via Rick the Reptile Guy/Facebook
A 200-pound, 20-foot-long reticulated python named “Ginormica” will likely be the longest captive snake ever recorded. The snake lives in Crestivew, a Florida panhandle town east of Pensacola.

That is, if everything goes to plan for Emerald Coast Zoo co-owner Rick de Ridder, aka "The Reptile Guy,” who says he feeds his 6-year-old female monster a healthy diet of frozen goats and pigs, reports nwfdailynews.com.

Ridder told the news site that Ginormica is likely already the largest snake in Florida and could easily reach the age of 75 years old, which gives her a solid chance of hitting the current world record.

According to Guinness World Records, the ever longest snake in captivity right now is – and we cannot stress highly enough that you should not click this link if you're easily startled or disgusted – “Medusa,” a Kansas City-based reticulated python, who is just slightly over 25 feet long. Reticulated pythons are not native to Florida and primarily populate southeast Asia and Indonesia.



In related giant snake news, last April Florida researchers captured the largest ever female Burmese python in the Everglades, a 17-foot-long beast that was also carrying 50 eggs.

Let’s just hope Ginormica doesn’t get out.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando attorney John Morgan spars with gubernatorial runner-up Andrew Gillum on Twitter Read More

  2. The smell from the local Popeyes is making a Florida town 'unlivable' Read More

  3. The best Prime Day deals you can get in two hours in Orlando Read More

  4. Post Malone announces Central Florida show in October as part of Runaway Tour Read More

  5. Orlando Science Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with movies, laser shows and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation