The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 8, 2019

The Gist

'Floribama Shore' star arrested for flashing cops and kicking out a car window in St. Pete

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2019 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA MTV/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via MTV/YouTube
Joining a long list of MTV reality stars who’ve been arrested after having one too many, Floribama Shore cast member Nilsa Prowant was arrested early Saturday after allegedly flashing her breasts to cops and kicking out a car window.

According to the arrest report, the 25-year-old star, whose real name is Nilsa Anderson, was taken into custody at 1:30 a.m. Saturday after she allegedly flashed a crowd (and a few police officers) from the balcony of the downtown St. Petersburg bar @260 First.

Initially, the officers were going to release Anderson; however, she then became "belligerent and erratic," reads the report. In an attempt to get her home, Anderson was put into a car where she kicked out the back driver's side window. Apparently, that was the last straw for the cops.

Police say Anderson appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, and now faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and exposure of sexual organs.



She was released Saturday from the Pinellas County Jail at around 6:30 a.m. after posting $400 bail.

It’s unclear if footage of the incident will be included in the new season of the show, or if it was even caught on camera. However, TMZ posted images of the arrest.

Though the first two seasons of Floribama Shore were filmed in Panama City, the third season is now being filmed in the Tampa Bay area.

When the show first announced it was coming to St. Pete Beach, one of the principals tweeted, “It’s puke and rally time.”

So far, so good.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Merlin, parent company of Legoland and Madame Tussauds, is being bought out in $6.1 billion deal Read More

  2. NOAA says there's an 80% chance Tropical Storm Barry will hit the Gulf of Mexico this week Read More

  3. New video shows Florida men who dragged shark behind boat also shot animal for fun Read More

  4. Enzian scores a coup by screening greatest movie of all time 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' on its 20th anniversary Read More

  5. Happy 4th of July, Florida: Three beaches are closed for the long weekend because of poop water Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation