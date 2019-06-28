Bloggytown

Friday, June 28, 2019

Bill that would legalize CBD for epileptic children lands on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock
Gov. Ron DeSantis has 10 business days to decide whether he'll sign legislation that will allow epileptic children in Florida to have access to a drug that contains CBD, the non-euphoric chemical derived from cannabis.

The bill – HB 7107 – pertains to the drug Epidiolex, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week. The FDA describes the drug as an "oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and sever forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older."

The drug would be covered by insurance and is made by GW Pharmaceuticals. It's estimated to cost about $32,500 a year.

The measure, which earned unanimous approval from both legislative chambers, would change CBD's classification under state law from a Schedule I to a Schedule V, meaning it has a low potential for abuse.



For those who've been living under a rock for the last several years, here's more information on the difference between CBD and THC. A quick synopsis: THC gets you high when you consume it and CBD doesn't. 

De Santis has until July 11 to sign the bill. If approved, it would take effect immediately.

