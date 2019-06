Enzian screens historic drag ball documentary 'Paris Is Burning'

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Miramax

What exactly is “voguing” and “realness”? This landmark documentary, filmed in the 1980s, explores drag ball culture and how the New York City African American and Latinx gay community built a place for creativity and family in a world filled with discrimination. Arrive early for a meet-and-greet with Orlando’s own Jazell Barbie Royale at 8:15 p.m. Royale, a performer at Parliament House, made history this year as the first black trans woman to be crowned Miss International Queen in the largest transgender beauty pageant in the world.9:30 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $10-$12