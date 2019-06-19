Enzian screens historic drag ball documentary 'Paris Is Burning'

click to enlarge
-
Image courtesy of Miramax
What exactly is “voguing” and “realness”? This landmark documentary Paris Is Burning
, filmed in the 1980s, explores drag ball culture and how the New York City African American and Latinx gay community built a place for creativity and family in a world filled with discrimination. Arrive early for a meet-and-greet with Orlando’s own Jazell Barbie Royale at 8:15 p.m. Royale, a performer at Parliament House, made history this year as the first black trans woman to be crowned Miss International Queen in the largest transgender beauty pageant in the world.
9:30 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $10-$12
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland,
FL
When: Mon., June 24, 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$12
Film