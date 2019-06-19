The Gist

Enzian screens historic drag ball documentary 'Paris Is Burning'

Posted By on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF MIRAMAX
  • Image courtesy of Miramax
What exactly is “voguing” and “realness”? This landmark documentary Paris Is Burning, filmed in the 1980s, explores drag ball culture and how the New York City African American and Latinx gay community built a place for creativity and family in a world filled with discrimination. Arrive early for a meet-and-greet with Orlando’s own Jazell Barbie Royale at 8:15 p.m. Royale, a performer at Parliament House, made history this year as the first black trans woman to be crowned Miss International Queen in the largest transgender beauty pageant in the world.

9:30 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $10-$12

Paris Is Burning
Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
Mon., June 24, 9:30 p.m.
$12
Film
Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

