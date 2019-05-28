Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Tip Jar

Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill gets a shoutout from the Travel Channel for its 'world-class burger'

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 5:21 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TEAK NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL
  • Photo via Teak Neighborhood Grill
Teak Neighborhood Grill recently earned a place in the wider food world after the Travel Channel included it among its list of "50 States of Burgers."


Teak offers more than 30 burgers and 60 craft beers, and their menu is still growing, according to a press release from the restaurant.

“We are extremely humbled and grateful for this and every honor we receive, and with the launch of our new menu items, we simply want to continue serving up the very best, original and unforgettable cuisine, not to mention comfortable dining atmosphere, for all our loyal patrons to return to time and time again," says Teak owner Jon Proechel in the release.

Some of Teak's fan favorites are the "Wicked Waffle" – fried chicken, cinnamon sugar, jalapeño spread, ghost pepper cheese and bacon laid out on a pearl-infused sugar waffle – and the "Cronie Burger," a half-pound Angus patty topped with maple-pepper bacon, smoked Gouda cheese and an egg. served on a French doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar.



Teak also offers choices for the more adventurous customer, such as the $45 Teak Challenge, in which the bravest souls attempt to devour two full pounds of ground beef, 27 slices of cheese and additional toppings in just 45 minutes.

This isn't Teak's first rendezvous with acclaim. The Central Florida establishment has also been featured on the Cooking Channel’s Late Night Eats program.

For more information on the restaurant, click here. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida woman files suit against Disney after a bird smashes into her head at Polynesian Village Read More

  2. New Moon Market's downtown Orlando juice bar is now open Read More

  3. Regal Cinemas across Orlando offer $1 morning movies this summer Read More

  4. Florida Republican Dennis Baxley uses white supremacist talking points to defend his anti-choice stance Read More

  5. Orlando is the first North American tour stop for Japanese pop-metal wunderkinds Babymetal Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation