Orlando's Teak Neighborhood Grill gets a shoutout from the Travel Channel for its 'world-class burger'

click image
-
Photo via Teak Neighborhood Grill
Teak Neighborhood Grill recently earned a place in the wider food world after the Travel Channel included it among its list of "50 States of Burgers
."
Teak offers more than 30 burgers and 60 craft beers, and their menu is still growing, according to a press release from the restaurant.
“We are extremely humbled and grateful for this and every honor we receive, and with the launch of our new menu items, we simply want to continue serving up the very best, original and unforgettable cuisine, not to mention comfortable dining atmosphere, for all our loyal patrons to return to time and time again," says Teak owner Jon Proechel in the release.
Some of Teak's fan favorites are the "Wicked Waffle" – fried chicken, cinnamon sugar, jalapeño spread, ghost pepper cheese and bacon laid out on a pearl-infused sugar waffle – and the "Cronie Burger," a half-pound Angus patty topped with maple-pepper bacon, smoked Gouda cheese and an egg. served on a French doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar.
Teak also offers choices for the more adventurous customer, such as the $45 Teak Challenge, in which the bravest souls attempt to devour two full pounds of ground beef, 27 slices of cheese and additional toppings in just 45 minutes.
This isn't Teak's first rendezvous with acclaim. The Central Florida establishment has also been featured on the Cooking Channel’s Late Night Eats
program.
For more information on the restaurant, click here.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.