A 'Jurassic World' live-action show is coming to Orlando next year
By Sarah Cavacini
on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 1:20 PM
A live-action Jurassic World
show is coming to Orlando's Amway Center next January.
The show, produced by Feld Entertainment, invites guests to travel to Isla Nublar and experience classic Jurassic World
characters like Blue the Raptor, Triceratops, Pteranodons and the T. Rex.
Escape the Indominus Rex and save a new dinosaur named Jeanie. Tickets
to the shows on Jan. 17-20, 2020 go on sale Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. and there are several showtimes available to see.
No costumes are allowed for ages 14 years or older.
