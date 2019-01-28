The Gist

Monday, January 28, 2019

The Gist

SeaWorld Orlando orca Kayla is dead

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 10:57 AM

Kayla, a 30-year-old female orca at SeaWorld Orlando, has died, the company announced early Monday morning.

Though the cause of death was not announced, SeaWorld says the orca's health deteriorated over the weekend. After she began showing signs of discomfort Saturday afternoon, officials with SeaWorld began treatment but her condition only worsened Sunday.

"While today is a difficult day for all of us at SeaWorld, Kayla inspired generations of guests and employees to care and learn more about this amazing species," said the company in a statement.

"Her veterinarians immediately began treatment based on a physical examination. Unfortunately, her condition worsened on Sunday. Although animal care specialists and veterinarians devoted around the clock attention to Kayla, she did not survive."



A postmortem examination is scheduled in the coming days, and a cause of death likely won't be publicly known for weeks. 

Kayla was the first killer whale to be born in captivity at SeaWorld San Antonio in 1988. Her mother was Kenau and her father was Orky 2. She was later transferred to the now-shuttered SeaWorld Ohio in 1991, and finally moved to SeaWorld Orlando in 2006.

Most recently, Kayla was also part of the "Killer Whale Up Close Tour" offered to guests at SeaWorld Orlando in September.

Kayla is now the third orca to die at a SeaWorld park over the last two years. In August 2017, Kasatka died of lung disease at the San Diego park, and in January 2017, Tilikum (of the now infamous Blackfish documentary) died in Orlando.

Tilikum's cause of death has still yet to be released by the company, and animal advocates have sued to get the release of the necropsy report public.

SeaWorld announced an end to their controversial breeding program in 2016.

