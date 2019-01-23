The Heard

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Chris Stapleton will bring his 'All-American Road Show' tour to Central Florida in October

Posted By on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 4:06 PM

Country superstar Chris Stapleton announced a slew of new dates for his 2019 "All-American Road Show" tour, and there's a few Florida stops on the agenda.

Though Orlando was left off this trip, Stapelton will bring the tour to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, on October 11. He'll also be in Jacksonville October 10, and West Palm Beach October 12.

Stapleton, who is currently nominated for three Grammy's, will be joined on the tour by a diverse lineup of guests, including crooner Kendell Marvel.

Tickets for the Tampa show go on sale February 1.



