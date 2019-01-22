Tokyo Disneyland debuts awesome Kingdom Hearts-themed hotel rooms

click image
This Friday’s release of Kingdom Hearts III
might be the most anticipated game release of this entire year. Disney, who is better known for their video game flops
, has seen huge success with the Kingdom Hearts series over the past sixteen years.
The game series is hugely popular here in the United States, as seen with the large crowds at the Kingdom Hearts III pop-up experience
that debuted last month at Disney Springs, but its nothing compared to the fanbase the series has in other places, such as in Japan where the game’s developer, Square Enix, is located.
To celebrate the new video game, Tokyo Disneyland, which is owned by the Oriental Land Company, has a unique temporary hotel experience.
The Disney Ambassador Hotel will debut special Kingdom Hearts themed rooms
on March 26. These special, temporary rooms have Kingdom Hearts themed furniture, framed artwork, and linens.
click image
Drawing inspiration directly from the video game, guests will be able to use Keyblades, just like those from the video game, to access the rooms. The Keyblade room keys come in their own special box. Guests will be able to keep the two collectible Keyblade room keys.
click image
Guests staying in the rooms will also receive two souvenir postcards.
The hotel rooms can sleep up to three adults with rates beginning around $424 per night. Reservations
open on January 30 at 2 PM in Japan (12 AM EST). The themed rooms will be available until June 20, 2019.
As with many unique offerings at Tokyo Disneyland, it is unlikely Disney’s U.S. resorts will any type of similar offering.
click image
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.