Thursday, December 6, 2018

Disney Springs will host a limited Kingdom Hearts pop-up next week

Posted By on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA KINGDOM HEARTS/TWITTER
  • Photo via Kingdom Hearts/Twitter
Ahead of the release of new Kingdom Hearts III game, Disney and video game developer Square Enix announced a "first-ever" pop-up coming to Disney Springs next week.

According to a press release, for a limited time fans will be able to get a firsthand demo of the game, check out a Keyblade exhibit and life-size replicas from the game, and, of course, purchase merchandise ahead of the game's release, which is Jan. 29. 

The pop-up runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 31. Exact hours and location were not disclosed, but follow the Kingdom Heart Twitter account for more updates. 
