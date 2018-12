Disney Springs will host a limited Kingdom Hearts pop-up next week

click to enlarge Photo via Kingdom Hearts/Twitter

We are bringing the magic of #KingdomHearts to @DisneySprings at Walt Disney World Resort from December 14~January 31!



The Kingdom Hearts pop-up experience will feature a playable demo, a special Keyblade exhibit, and artwork from the game!



Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/RwIASrhh7s — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) December 5, 2018

Ahead of the release of new Kingdom Hearts III game, Disney and video game developer Square Enix announced a "first-ever" pop-up coming to Disney Springs next week.According to a press release, for a limited time fans will be able to get a firsthand demo of the game, check out a Keyblade exhibit and life-size replicas from the game, and, of course, purchase merchandise ahead of the game's release, which is Jan. 29.The pop-up runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 31. Exact hours and location were not disclosed, but follow the Kingdom Heart Twitter account for more updates.