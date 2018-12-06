Thursday, December 6, 2018
Disney Springs will host a limited Kingdom Hearts pop-up next week
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 4:06 PM
Ahead of the release of new Kingdom Hearts III
game, Disney and video game developer Square Enix announced a "first-ever" pop-up coming to Disney Springs next week.
According to a press release, for a limited time fans will be able to get a firsthand demo of the game, check out a Keyblade exhibit and life-size replicas from the game, and, of course, purchase merchandise ahead of the game's release, which is Jan. 29.
The pop-up runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 31. Exact hours and location were not disclosed, but follow the Kingdom Heart Twitter account
for more updates.
