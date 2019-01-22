Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi accepts Washington lobbyist position

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
In predictable fashion, former state Attorney General Pam Bondi has accepted a position with one of Washington's top lobbying firms.
On Tuesday, Ballard Partners' announced that Bondi, a two-term Republican politician who left office earlier this month, will lead the firm's new regulatory compliance office that "will focus on serving Fortune 500 companies to implement best practices that proactively address public policy challenges such as human trafficking, opioid abuse and personal data privacy," according to a news release
from the firm.
Brian Ballard, who's known for his political fundraising
in Florida and has close ties to President Donald Trump, heads the firm.
"With [Bondi's] unique perspective, experience and stellar reputation, there is no one better to launch and lead our firm's national Corporate Regulatory Compliance practice," Ballard says.
Bondi's move to the so-called "swamp" comes as no surprise. In November, Trump floated the idea that he wanted Bondi to join his administration
. In that same time, Bondi was also a frequent Fox News
contributor.
But that's just the soft-core beginning of Bondi's highlight reel.
During her tenure as attorney general, she once asked Gov. Rick Scott to hold off on executing a man
due to inconvenient timing (Bondi had to attend a campaign event at her waterfront home in Tampa.) Scott agreed.
She wasted millions of dollars in taxpayers' money to try and try again to defend Florida's ban on smoking medical marijuana – in August, we reported that the state had racked up a $2 million tab in legal bills
.
Oh, and not to forget, her office also received a $25,000 check
from Trump while it was reviewing fraud complaints involving Trump University. As if you had to guess what happened next, she then buried the complaints.
The list goes on, as does her newfound career in the private industry.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.