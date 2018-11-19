Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 19, 2018

Bloggytown

Pam Bondi says reports of meeting with Trump for US Attorney General position are 'fake news'

Posted By on Mon, Nov 19, 2018 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi disputed a report Friday she will meet with President Donald Trump next week to discuss becoming U.S. attorney general.

“The attorney general says that is fake news,” Bondi spokesman Whitney Ray said in an email Friday.

The McClatchy news organization reported that it had contacted three sources who said Trump was seriously considering Bondi for the job and that she would travel to his Palm Beach estate Mar-A-Lago while the president was in town for the Thanksgiving holiday.

McClatchy reported that Trump and Bondi have been in regular contact since the Nov. 6 election, as the races for governor and U.S. Senate, which Trump waded into, went into recounts.



Bondi’s name has frequently circulated as becoming part of Trump’s administration since the president was elected in 2016.

A staunch Trump backer, Bondi has been coy about her future as her term gets ready to expire in January. Lately, she has been appearing on Fox News, where speculation also has her landing.

The U.S. attorney general job opened when Jeff Sessions left under pressure this month.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. MX Taco opening this January in the Milk District Read More

  2. Nikki Fried maintains lead in Florida agriculture commissioner race after manual recount Read More

  3. Oil companies are already back to pushing for offshore drilling in Florida Read More

  4. Bill Nelson concedes to Rick Scott in Florida Senate race as manual recount ends Read More

  5. Traffic will be a major shitstorm in downtown Orlando this Saturday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation