Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 13, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida has spent nearly $2 million in legal bills over medical marijuana

Posted By on Mon, Aug 13, 2018 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Almost two years after voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana, the fight for weed in the Sunshine State is only just beginning.

Similarly, though, the same could be said for its price tag: According to contracts posted on Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis' Florida Accountability Contract Tracking System, or FACTS, at least $1.9 million approved by the Department of Health has gone to two law firms – Vezina, Lawrence & Piscitelli and Shutts & Bowen.

That's what marijuana-related court appeals will you get, folks – a hefty bill to float. But it makes sense considering Gov. Rick Scott's track record: Under Scott "and other top Florida Republicans," according to a report from the Associated Press last year, Florida has "quietly spent more than $237 million on private lawyers to advance and defend their agendas."

The AP goes on to mention how that figure doesn't include the nearly $16 million "Florida taxpayers have been forced to reimburse [for] opponents' private attorney fees" when the state, you know, loses.



The website Florida Politics further breaks down the contracts here.

More than 70 percent of state voters approved a constitutional amendment for medical marijuana in 2016. But even so, with an overwhelming majority of voters voting in favor, lawmakers have fought tooth-and-nail time and time again as they've attempted to limit the intent of the amendment – the most recent case of which took place on Aug. 2, when a circuit judge said that lawmakers were in the wrong by trying to limit the number, as well as the organizational structure, of dispensaries.

Considering the number of appeals state Attorney General Pam Bondi has filed, that's just the tip of the iceberg that Florida lawmakers have tried to produce to undercut the amendment, too.

Don't expect taxpayers to get a break any time soon either. Orlando attorney John Morgan, who essentially bankrolled the 2016 medical marijuana amendment, has only just begun his tireless crusade to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida in 2020 – and, if his campaign over the past several months have been any indication, it may gain traction.

Just think about what the future may hold, dear marijuana-smoking readers – and think about how much weed almost $2 million could've bought.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Prosecutors arrest shooter Michael Drejka in Clearwater 'stand your ground' case Read More

  2. With sweeping layoffs, record stocks and shareholder issues, it's difficult to see a clear path forward for SeaWorld Read More

  3. Two classic Magic Kingdom attractions are about to close to make room for the new TRON coaster Read More

  4. Disney, Seminoles sink another $10 million into gambling fight Read More

  5. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation