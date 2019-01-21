Monday, January 21, 2019
Florida cop ran over two people lying on road to watch lunar eclipse
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Mon, Jan 21, 2019 at 2:29 PM
A West Palm Beach Police officer ran over two people with his patrol car Sunday night while they were lying in a roadway to watch the lunar eclipse.
The Palm Beach Post
reports the officer was patrolling the Apoxee Wilderness Trail
around 11:30 p.m. when his 2018 Ford Explorer hit a man and woman, who are both 24 years old. The officer was driving at about 5 miles per hour.
"The pedestrians live nearby, and since the park is extremely dark, it is believed both pedestrians were inside the park to watch and photograph the lunar eclipse," police said, according to the Post
.
The pair was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures. The Post
reports the police officer who struck the moon gazers has been placed on administrative leave.
