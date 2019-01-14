click image
A Jacksonville lawmaker wants to mandate Bible study classes in Florida public schools.
Democratic state Rep. Kim Daniels, who has seriously called herself the "demon buster
" and thanked God for slavery
, filed HB 195
last week. The bill requires public school districts to offer elective courses related to "religion, Hebrew Scriptures and the Bible." These courses can include:
- An objective study of religion (a course generally offered at schools already).
- An objective study of the Bible, including, but not limited to, a course on the Hebrew Scriptures and Old Testament of the Bible.
- A course on the New Testament of the Bible.
- A course on the Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible and the New Testament of the Bible.
Daniels, who runs a Christian ministry
, is also the lawmaker behind the 2018 law demanding that all public schools "conspicuously" display the Florida state motto "In God We Trust
."
Daniels' bill requiring the religion elective in public schools also mandates that districts "follow all state and federal laws and guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of all students in the school."
"A course offered pursuant to this section may not endorse, favor, or promote or disfavor or show hostility toward a particular religion, religious perspective, or nonreligious faith," the measure says.
It's hard to imagine, though, that Daniels would embrace non-hostility toward other religions or views herself – she once said, "You can talk about the Holocaust
, but the Jews own everything," and referred to homosexuality as an "army of darkness
."
