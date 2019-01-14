Monday, January 14, 2019
Crash Test Dummies announce Orlando show at the end of January
Nineties alt-rockers the Crash Test Dummies
are starting the year with a round of North American tour dates,
and Orlando will play host to them at the Plaza Live. Supporting them at this show will be local ’90s musical historians par excellence the Pauses, fresh off their 1998 tribute weekend
at Will's Pub.
Crash Test Dummies headline the Plaza Live
on Friday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34.50-$54.50.
