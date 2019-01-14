The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 14, 2019

The Heard

Crash Test Dummies announce Orlando show at the end of January

Posted By on Mon, Jan 14, 2019 at 5:24 PM

click image PHOTO VIA AEG PRESENTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via AEG Presents/Facebook
Nineties alt-rockers the Crash Test Dummies are starting the year with a round of North American tour dates, and Orlando will play host to them at the Plaza Live. Supporting them at this show will be local ’90s musical historians par excellence the Pauses, fresh off their 1998 tribute weekend at Will's Pub.

Crash Test Dummies headline the Plaza Live on Friday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $34.50-$54.50.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You now have a shot at seeing 'Hamilton' in Orlando for $10 Read More

  2. An apartment complex in Mills 50 just spilled another 1,000 gallons of shit into Orlando lakes Read More

  3. The Who announce 2019 tour with stop in Central Florida Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis excludes LGBTQ protections from anti-discrimination order Read More

  5. Kona Poké opening new location in Lake Mary Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation