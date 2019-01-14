Bloggytown

Monday, January 14, 2019

An apartment complex in Mills 50 just spilled another 1,000 gallons of shit into Orlando lakes

Posted By on Mon, Jan 14, 2019 at 3:57 PM

PHOTO MENNELLO MUSEUM/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo Mennello Museum/Instagram
A lift station at an Orlando apartment complex with a history of failing recently dropped another 1,000 gallons of sewage into three Orlando lakes.

The City of Orlando has issued Lake Alerts for Lake Formosa, Lake Rowena and Lake Sue after a malfunctioning bypass valve in a private lift station, located at The Gallery at Mills Park apartment complex, resulted in poopy water spilling onto the Urban Trail and the nearby stormwater system.

Though the city says a private contractor has since repaired the damaged valve and cleaned all areas impacted by the spill, there's still a possibility of elevated fecal coliform counts in all three lakes. 
click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA ORLANDO.GOV
  • Screen grab via orlando.gov

Signs have been posted on the Urban Trail bike path bridge, the shoreline of the Mennello Museum of American Art,  and at Lake Rowena Park, warning people to cease all water contact activities.

This isn't the first time the Gallery at Mills Park has spilled thousands of gallons of shit into the nearby lakes. Over the past 16 months, the same lift station has failed four different times, reports Fox 35. In 2017, following Hurricane Irma, the lift station released 15,000 gallons of sewage into the stormwater system.



The city says it is currently working with the apartment complex to prevent this from happening again.

In the meantime, the City of Orlando's Lake Alert website will be updated once poop levels drop to acceptable State Water Quality Standards.

