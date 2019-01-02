Carlos Smith, Anna Eskamani will hold Orlando town hall on state of arts and culture in Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani

State Reps. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Anna V. Eskamani will hold a town hall in Orlando this month on the state of arts and culture in Florida.

The two Democratic Orlando lawmakers will be joined by prominent voices from Central Florida’s arts and culture community, along with other elected officials and arts supporters on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The public can RSVP online here.