Memorial fund started for Orlando teenager shot and killed on his way to Boone High School

Photo via Orange County Public Schools
Alejandro Vargas Martinez
A memorial fund
has been started to pay for the funeral of Alejandro Vargas Martinez, a 15-year-old sophomore who was shot and killed Tuesday morning while walking to Boone High School.
The fund was started The Foundation for Orange County Public Schools to help the family "provide the type of services Alejandro deserves, as well as help them with the many other unexpected costs related to his death," the foundation said.
Alejandro was shot around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 18 while he was walking to school along Waldo Street near East Kaley Avenue. Deputies found the wounded teenager lying on the street and treated him at the scene, but he died at the hospital.
On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video
showing a "vehicle of interest" in Alejandro's killing.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who has information on the case that could lead to an arrest. People with information are being asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
"Alejandro was a fine young man, with a great sense of humor and a love for life," the foundation said. " Our community is broken and we want to help his family pick up the pieces of their lives in any way possible."
People can donate to the "Alejandro Vargas Memorial Fund" online
or fill out a check payable to "Foundation for OCPS" with the name "Alejandro Vargas" in the memo section, and send to the Foundation for OCPS, 445 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32801.
"Bringing those that are responsible for his senseless death to justice will be crucial to our healing and bring everyone closure," the foundation said. "Our hearts go out to the Vargas family and our community."
