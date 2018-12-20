Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Bloggytown

Memorial fund started for Orlando teenager shot and killed on his way to Boone High School

Posted By on Thu, Dec 20, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Alejandro Vargas Martinez - PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
  • Photo via Orange County Public Schools
  • Alejandro Vargas Martinez
A memorial fund has been started to pay for the funeral of Alejandro Vargas Martinez, a 15-year-old sophomore who was shot and killed Tuesday morning while walking to Boone High School.

The fund was started The Foundation for Orange County Public Schools to help the family "provide the type of services Alejandro deserves, as well as help them with the many other unexpected costs related to his death," the foundation said.

Alejandro was shot around 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 18 while he was walking to school along Waldo Street near East Kaley Avenue. Deputies found the wounded teenager lying on the street and treated him at the scene, but he died at the hospital.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing a "vehicle of interest" in Alejandro's killing.



A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone who has information on the case that could lead to an arrest. People with information are being asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

"Alejandro was a fine young man, with a great sense of humor and a love for life," the foundation said. " Our community is broken and we want to help his family pick up the pieces of their lives in any way possible."

People can donate to the "Alejandro Vargas Memorial Fund" online or fill out a check payable to "Foundation for OCPS" with the name "Alejandro Vargas" in the memo section, and send to the Foundation for OCPS, 445 W. Amelia St., Orlando, FL 32801.

"Bringing those that are responsible for his senseless death to justice will be crucial to our healing and bring everyone closure," the foundation said. "Our hearts go out to the Vargas family and our community."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors will reopen in February Read More

  2. Surveillance video shows 'vehicle of interest' in killing of 15-year-old Orlando high school student Read More

  3. $10K reward offered for info on fatal shooting of 15-year-old Orlando high school student Read More

  4. Nine arrested for luring Florida black bears with doughnuts, attacking them with dogs Read More

  5. 15-year-old boy shot, killed while walking to Orlando high school Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation