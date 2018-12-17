Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 17, 2018

Bloggytown

358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando since 2014

Posted By on Mon, Dec 17, 2018 at 6:36 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
In the past five years, 358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando, according to an analysis from The Trace.

A new map created by the nonprofit journalism organization tracks fatal and non-fatal shootings in the U.S. from Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 13, 2018, using data from the Gun Violence Archive. The map excludes individual suicides committed with firearms (which make up the majority of deaths associated with guns), but nonetheless paints a stark picture of what  150,000 incidents of gun violence looks like at the local level.

The map shows there have been at least 710 shootings in Orlando since 2014, leaving 358 dead and 687 people injured. While most of the shootings seemed to be happening west of Interstate 4 in 2014, data from 2018 shows incidents are slightly more dispersed throughout the city.

click image GRAPHIC VIA THE TRACE
Within Orlando and Orange County, there have been 19 mass shootings in five years, including the 49 people murdered by a gunman at the gay nightclub Pulse in 2016.



The Gun Violence Archive, which collects reports of shootings from police, local media and other public resources, defines a mass shooting as "four or more shot and/or killed in a single event [incident], at the same general time and location, not including the shooter."

Compared to other major cities in Florida, Orlando was on the higher end of the spectrum in terms of people killed, despite being smaller than some in terms of population (about 280,257 residents, according to 2017 estimates from the U.S. Census). For example:

- In Tampa, there have been at least 350 shootings since 2014, with 169 people killed and 309 injured. Tampa's population is estimated to be about 385,430 residents.

- In Miami, at least 659 shootings have happened since 2014, with 344 people killed and 640 people injured. Miami's resident population is an estimated 463,347 people.

- In St. Petersburg, there have been at least 157 shootings since 2014, with
85 people killed and 103 injured. St. Pete's population is closer to Orlando, with an estimated 263,255 residents.

Jacksonville, which has an estimated population of 892,062 residents, has had a whopping 1,381 shootings recorded shootings since 2014. In those shootings, 471 people were killed and 1,243 people were injured.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-12-17_at_6.08.44_pm.png

Florida, whose lax guns laws have been criticized for providing easy access to weapons, has had at least 8,811 shootings in the past five years, according to The Trace. Since 2014, 4,176 people were killed using guns and 7,473 people were injured.

The map also allows users to type in an address and see the amount of shootings that have happened since 2014 within a 1 mile radius.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It appears Orlando's housing market is getting slightly less shitty Read More

  2. Richard Corcoran, who once called teachers union 'evil,' was just appointed Florida education commissioner Read More

  3. New bill would ban Florida drivers from texting, talking on hand-held cellphones Read More

  4. David Schillhammer resigns as Enzian executive director Read More

  5. Chef Camilo Velasco leaving 1921 Mount Dora for Winter Park's Ravenous Pig Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation