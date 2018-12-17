358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando since 2014

click image
In the past five years, 358 people have been shot and killed in Orlando, according to an analysis from The Trace
.
A new map
created by the nonprofit journalism organization tracks fatal and non-fatal shootings in the U.S. from Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 13, 2018, using data from the Gun Violence Archive
. The map excludes individual suicides committed with firearms (which make up the majority
of deaths associated with guns), but nonetheless paints a stark picture of what 150,000 incidents of gun violence looks like at the local level.
The map shows there have been at least 710 shootings in Orlando since 2014, leaving 358 dead and 687 people injured. While most of the shootings seemed to be happening west of Interstate 4 in 2014, data from 2018 shows incidents are slightly more dispersed throughout the city.
Within Orlando and Orange County, there have been 19 mass shootings in five years, including the 49 people murdered by a gunman at the gay nightclub Pulse in 2016.
The Gun Violence Archive, which collects reports of shootings from police, local media and other public resources, defines a mass shooting
as "four or more shot and/or killed in a single event [incident], at the same general time and location, not including the shooter."
Compared to other major cities in Florida, Orlando was on the higher end of the spectrum in terms of people killed, despite being smaller than some in terms of population (about 280,257 residents, according to 2017 estimates
from the U.S. Census). For example:
- In Tampa, there have been at least 350 shootings since 2014, with 169 people killed and 309 injured. Tampa's population is estimated to be about 385,430 residents.
- In Miami, at least 659 shootings have happened since 2014, with 344 people killed and 640 people injured. Miami's resident population is an estimated 463,347 people.
- In St. Petersburg, there have been at least 157 shootings since 2014, with
85 people killed and 103 injured. St. Pete's population is closer to Orlando, with an estimated 263,255 residents.
Jacksonville, which has an estimated population of 892,062 residents, has had a whopping 1,381 shootings recorded shootings since 2014. In those shootings, 471 people were killed and 1,243 people were injured.
Florida, whose lax guns laws
have been criticized for providing easy access to weapons, has had at least 8,811 shootings in the past five years, according to The Trace. Since 2014, 4,176 people were killed using guns and 7,473 people were injured.
The map
also allows users to type in an address and see the amount of shootings that have happened since 2014 within a 1 mile radius.
