Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Bloggytown

West Colonial Drive near I-4 is closing this weekend for pedestrian bridge construction

Posted By on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge GRAPHIC VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Graphic via City of Orlando
West Colonial Drive near Interstate 4 is closing this weekend so that work crews can install cables and truss for the new pedestrian overpass bridge in Orlando.

The road will be closed in both directions for three nights, starting on Friday, Dec. 14, and ending Monday, Dec. 17, between Orange Avenue and Garland Avenue. The closures will be on the following dates and times:

- Friday, Dec. 14, from 10 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 15, until 6 a.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 15, from 11:30 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 16, until 7:30 a.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 16, from 10:00 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 17, until 6 a.m.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo via the City of Orlando

Once completed in 2019, the quarter-mile pedestrian bridge will cross Colonial Drive east of I-4, just before reaching North Orange Avenue. City  officials say the bridge will "help provide a safe connection from the Downtown core to the north, providing critical links between the Orlando Urban Trail and Gertrude’s Walk, SunRail and LYNX Central Station," according to a news release.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's limo and a steakhouse: The future of Orlando's Artegon Marketplace is starting to take shape Read More

  2. Michelle Obama's book tour is coming to Florida next year Read More

  3. Orlando's Megabus stop moves from North Semoran to Orange Blossom Trail Read More

  4. Disney sequel 'Mary Poppins Returns' is in some ways better than the original Read More

  5. FBI corruption probe that overshadowed Florida governor's race indicts Tallahassee Commissioner Scott Maddox Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation