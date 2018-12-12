West Colonial Drive near I-4 is closing this weekend for pedestrian bridge construction

click to enlarge Graphic via City of Orlando

West Colonial Drive near Interstate 4 is closing this weekend so that work crews can install cables and truss for the new pedestrian overpass bridge in Orlando.The road will be closed in both directions for three nights, starting on Friday, Dec. 14, and ending Monday, Dec. 17, between Orange Avenue and Garland Avenue. The closures will be on the following dates and times:- Friday, Dec. 14, from 10 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 15, until 6 a.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, from 11:30 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 16, until 7:30 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, from 10:00 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 17, until 6 a.m.Once completed in 2019, the quarter-mile pedestrian bridge will cross Colonial Drive east of I-4, just before reaching North Orange Avenue. City officials say the bridge will "help provide a safe connection from the Downtown core to the north, providing critical links between the Orlando Urban Trail and Gertrude’s Walk, SunRail and LYNX Central Station," according to a news release.