Thursday, November 8, 2018

Bloggytown

Campaign chair Susie Wiles to lead Ron DeSantis transition team

Posted By on Thu, Nov 8, 2018 at 11:33 AM

PHOTO BY GAGE SKIDMORE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Susie Wiles, a longtime political strategist who chaired Republican Ron DeSantis’ successful gubernatorial campaign, will oversee his transition into the top statewide office.

Wiles, who also managed Gov. Rick Scott’s successful 2010 campaign and played a key role in 2016 for President Donald Trump in Florida, will be the DeSantis transition team’s executive director.

DeSantis’ former chief of staff, Scott Parkinson, will serve as deputy executive director.

“I’m confident these individuals will ensure our administration is ready to lead on day one to make our state cleaner, safer and stronger for all Floridians,” DeSantis, who defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum on Tuesday, said in a prepared statement.



Chairing the transition team are Congressman Matt Gaetz, state House Speaker Richard Corcoran, former U.S. Sen. George LeMieux and former Lt. Gov. Toni Jennings.

Gaetz, a former state legislator from Fort Walton Beach, was a prominent DeSantis supporter during the campaign.

LeMieux served as chief of staff to former Gov. Charlie Crist, who appointed LeMieux to the U.S. Senate.

Jennings, a lieutenant governor under former Gov. Jeb Bush, also served two terms as state Senate president.

DeSantis will take office Jan. 8, succeeding Scott.

