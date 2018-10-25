Local musician Marc WIth a C in the mix for a Grammy nomination

Local artist makes good! Avant-pop scientist Marc With a C has been added to the initial Grammy balloting for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in the category of "Best Music Video." The video that garnered the attention is a Tim Labonte and Madison Durand-directed clip for "One of These Days Are Gonna Be Your Day." Congratulations to all involved!
See what the buzz is all about and watch the video for Marc With a C's "One of These Are Gonna Be Your Day" below!