Thursday, October 25, 2018

Local musician Marc WIth a C in the mix for a Grammy nomination

Posted By on Thu, Oct 25, 2018 at 10:43 AM

  Photo via Marc With a C/Facebook
Local artist makes good! Avant-pop scientist Marc With a C has been added to the initial Grammy balloting for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in the category of "Best Music Video." The video that garnered the attention is a Tim Labonte and Madison Durand-directed clip for "One of These Days Are Gonna Be Your Day." Congratulations to all involved!

See what the buzz is all about and watch the video for Marc With a C's "One of These Are Gonna Be Your Day" below!
