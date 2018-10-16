Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Pizza Bruno satellite location opening downtown Nov. 1
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 11:24 AM
Remember last week when we told you
Pizza Bruno was expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50? We told you about Slice, the Mills 50 part of the equation. Now for the downtown part …
Pizza Bruno will take over the Red Claw Lobster Rolls & Pizza Pies space inside Orange County Brewers (131 N. Orange Ave.) as of Thursday, Nov. 1. The satellite location will offer counter service and serve pizza, wings, salads and, yes, those addictive Pizza Bruno garlic knots.
Red Claw
was owned by Pete Downing and briefly replaced the Orlando Pizza & Wing Co. inside Orange County Brewers – both places got high marks from us, but of course having easier access to Bruno Zacchini's pies will be huge.
And in case you missed the earlier post, Slice by Pizza Bruno opens at 1011 N. Mills Ave. early next year, offering pizza by the slice.
