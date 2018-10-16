Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Tip Jar

Pizza Bruno satellite location opening downtown Nov. 1

Posted By on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge Bruno Zacchini - ROB BARTLETT
  • Rob Bartlett
  • Bruno Zacchini
Remember last week when we told you Pizza Bruno was expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50? We told you about Slice, the Mills 50 part of the equation. Now for the downtown part …

Pizza Bruno will take over the Red Claw Lobster Rolls & Pizza Pies space inside Orange County Brewers (131 N. Orange Ave.) as of Thursday, Nov. 1. The satellite location will offer counter service and serve pizza, wings, salads and, yes, those addictive Pizza Bruno garlic knots.

Red Claw was owned by Pete Downing and briefly replaced the Orlando Pizza & Wing Co. inside Orange County Brewers – both places got high marks from us, but of course having easier access to Bruno Zacchini's pies will be huge.

And in case you missed the earlier post, Slice by Pizza Bruno opens at 1011 N. Mills Ave. early next year, offering pizza by the slice.



Location Details Orange County Brewers
131 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-914-2831
Brewpub
Map

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows Lakeland commissioner fatally shooting suspected shoplifter Read More

  2. Muslim woman fired by Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg files discrimination lawsuit Read More

  3. Bret Michaels is playing a free show in downtown Orlando Read More

  4. The Colonial Drive I-4 on-ramp just got more complicated Read More

  5. Florida Supreme Court rules Rick Scott can't replace retiring justices before he leaves Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation