Thursday, June 28, 2018

Downtown Orlando finally gets the lobster rolls it deserves

Posted By on Thu, Jun 28, 2018 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RED CLAW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Red Claw/Facebook
Because we've arguably reached peak taco, downtown Orlando finally has another worthy meat and bread option.

Red Claw, which specializes in lobster rolls and pizza pies, is now open in the Orange County Brewers space at 131 N. Orange Ave.

Owner Pete Downing (of Da Kine Poke and Market on Magnolia) partnered with Vinnie and Sarah Olivieri, the owners of Treehouse Truck and Grovetucky Farms Truck, on the new venture – and they turned over the space in about 24 hours. ("We got in at 5 a.m. Monday and worked around the clock … opened for lunch Tuesday," Downing says.)

Red Claw is open for lunch and dinner, and offers something for every die-hard lobster roll head – even Florida-, Connecticut- and Maine-style rolls. They also feature creative side dishes like lobster nachos, drunken mussels and roasted Brussels sprouts.

And yes, pizza is still on the menu and yes, there's a lobster pizza. For those who can't decide between pizza and lobster rolls, there's the "Kathleen," which comes with mozzarella, fontina, goat cheese, lobster meat, tarragon pesto and basil.

You can see the full menu here.
 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RED CLAW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Red Claw/Facebook
