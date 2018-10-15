Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 15, 2018

Bloggytown

Video shows Lakeland commissioner fatally shooting suspected shoplifter

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:43 PM

This morning authorities released a disturbing video showing a Lakeland city commissioner killing a suspected shoplifter trying to flee from a military supply store.

The video, which was released Monday by the Lakeland Police Department, shows commissioner and store co-owner Michael Dunn struggling with suspected shoplifter Cristobal Lopez inside the Vets Army Navy Surplus store in Lakeland on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

In the clip, Dunn can be seen holding a handgun in his right hand while Lopez attempts to run out the door. Dunn then fires at least once into Lopez's back, who then falls to the pavement outside. For the rest of the video Dunn appears to walk in and out of the video, while no one provides first aid to Lopez.

A medical examiner later confirmed that Lopez died from two gunshot wounds, reports the Lakeland Ledger.
Lopez, a 50-year-old man who was described by police as a transient, was pronounced dead when responding officers arrived at the scene at 2:30 p.m.



According to police, Lopez attempted to steal a hatchet.

Along with the video, Lakeland Police Department also issued a statement Monday saying the video was released in the "interest of transparency."

"At this time, in the interest of transparency, although the criminal investigation continues to be active, we at the Lakeland Police Department have requested and received the approval of the State Attorney’s Office to release all the videos which show the shooting that occurred on October 3rd," reads the department statement.

No charges have been brought against Dunn.

According to the Ledger, Lopez isn't the first person Dunn has shot and killed. The commissioner accidentally shot and killed someone when he was 19 years old.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Walt Disney Company donates $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief efforts Read More

  2. Florida officials freeze insurance rates after Hurricane Michael Read More

  3. Florida filmmaker releases video blasting Rick Scott for Hurricane Irma deaths Read More

  4. Pizza Bruno expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50 Read More

  5. Orlando advocates call out affordable housing crisis in Central Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation