The Colonial Drive I-4 on-ramp just got more complicated
By Paola Peralta
Oct 15, 2018
In the latest in the ongoing series of inconvenient interstate construction, the Colonial Drive westbound on-ramp to I-4 has shifted as of this morning.
Drivers going westbound on Colonial Drive from Orange Avenue are now required to exit through the left lane and turn left at the traffic signal to access I-4 westbound or Hughey Avenue.
The new ramp will only be accessible for drivers heading westbound on Colonial Drive and will split before entering the interstate, giving drivers the option between continuing onto I-4 westbound or southbound to Hughey Avenue.
The new ramp is part of the I-4 Ultimate project, a $2.3 billion venture reconstructing 21 miles of the infamous interstate. The new ramp joins the Kirkman
, Maitland
and Princeton
exits on the growing list of "improvements."
