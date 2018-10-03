Well, the Maitland Boulevard exit on I-4 isn't where it used to be

This morning the westbound I-4 exit for Maitland Boulevard made a drastic shift to a new location.
The new layout places Exit 90 nearly a half-mile east, requiring drivers heading either east or west on Maitland Boulevard to exit I-4 nearly a half-mile earlier. The exit also handles any westbound drivers heading to Lake Destiny Road.
The exit will be broken down into three exits: 90C for Lake Destiny Road, 90B for westbound Maitland Boulevard and 90A for eastbound Maitland Boulevard.
If this sounds confusing, there's a actually a handy video above that walks you through the whole mess.
The Ultimate I-4 project, which will hopefully be wrapped up by 2020, includes the reconstruction of 15 major interchanges, like this one in Maitland.