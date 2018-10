Well, the Maitland Boulevard exit on I-4 isn't where it used to be

This morning the westbound I-4 exit for Maitland Boulevard made a drastic shift to a new location.The new layout places Exit 90 nearly a half-mile east, requiring drivers heading either east or west on Maitland Boulevard to exit I-4 nearly a half-mile earlier. The exit also handles any westbound drivers heading to Lake Destiny Road.The exit will be broken down into three exits: 90C for Lake Destiny Road, 90B for westbound Maitland Boulevard and 90A for eastbound Maitland Boulevard.If this sounds confusing, there's a actually a handy video above that walks you through the whole mess.The Ultimate I-4 project, which will hopefully be wrapped up by 2020, includes the reconstruction of 15 major interchanges, like this one in Maitland.Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter