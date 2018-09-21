Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 21, 2018

Bloggytown

Brace yourself, the Princeton Street exit on I-4 is about to get weird

Posted By on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Photo via Florida Department of Transportation
Orlando drivers can expect a pretty dramatic change to I-4's Princeton Street exit starting Saturday, Sept. 22.

The eastbound I-4 Exit 85 will shift almost two miles further west than it was previously located. This will set the new exit location closer to Colonial Drive, with the new entrance point being just above New Hampshire Street.

Related The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine
The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the purpose of this is to make more room for permanent eastbound I-4 lanes and to "accommodate future traffic shifts."

This change is part of the I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project, which is currently rebuilding 21 miles of interstate from Kirkman Road to State Road 434 in Longwood.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Photo via Florida Department of Transportation
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix frees the beard Read More

  2. Lake Eola Heights corner shop Handy Pantry to close after almost 100 years in business Read More

  3. The 'world's largest' impeach Trump banner will fly over Orlando this weekend Read More

  4. UCF says $13.8 million in building projects was also improperly funded Read More

  5. Here's a Florida man driving a 'street legal' jet ski on the highway Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation