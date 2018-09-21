Friday, September 21, 2018
Brace yourself, the Princeton Street exit on I-4 is about to get weird
By Lora Korpar
on Fri, Sep 21, 2018 at 2:10 PM
Photo via Florida Department of Transportation
Orlando drivers can expect a pretty dramatic change to I-4's Princeton Street exit starting Saturday, Sept. 22.
The eastbound I-4 Exit 85 will shift almost two miles further west than it was previously located. This will set the new exit location closer to Colonial Drive, with the new entrance point being just above New Hampshire Street.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation
, the purpose of this is to make more room for permanent eastbound I-4 lanes and to "accommodate future traffic shifts."
This change is part of the I-4 Ultimate Improvement Project, which is currently rebuilding 21 miles of interstate from Kirkman Road to State Road 434 in Longwood.
Photo via Florida Department of Transportation
