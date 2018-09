Winter Park police seek armed suspect following shooting near Rollins College

click to enlarge Photo via Rollins College

Rollins Alert: A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.

For further information, contact @WinterParkPD. — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018

The Winter Park Police Department is working a shooting in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Please stay out of the area. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Video from inside Spatz of police with guns drawn at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Rollins College is still on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/85AaPQOgNC — Ellie (@EllieRushing) September 17, 2018

The suspect we are looking for is a white male armed with a handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. Please do not approach the suspect. Call 911/407-644-1313 — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Per @WinterParkPD, Rollins lockdown has been lifted.

Please avoid the area around Orange and Denning until further notice. If you see any suspicious activity, call 911. — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018

Students and faculty at Rollins College in Winter Park have been told to "go to the nearest room and lock the door," over a shooting in the nearby area.The private college sent out an alert at around 3:45 p.m., saying "We have been instructed by Winter Park Police to shelter in place. If you are on campus, take shelter in the nearest available room and lock the door (if possible). Remain in place until the police, or a campus administrator known to you, gives the ‘all clear’. Call 911 if you have information. Standby for further information."The college also tweeted out a warning:According to Winter Park police, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Orange Avenue, and they're currently advising the public to stay out of the area.Valencia College, which also has a campus in the area, said officials are "monitoring the situation."A video surfaced from inside Spatz Bar, located at 1025 W Fairbanks Ave, showing police officers with their guns drawn at nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A police helicopter and officers armed with long rifles have also been spotted in the area.Details surrounding the shooting are unknown at the moment, however Winter Park police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, armed with a handgun, who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.Rollins College has lifted the lockdown, but still advises to stay away from Orange and Denning.This is a breaking story and we'll update this post when confirmed information is available.