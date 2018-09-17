Winter Park police seek armed suspect following shooting near Rollins College

According to Winter Park police, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Orange Avenue, and they're currently advising the public to stay out of the area.
Rollins Alert: A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.— Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018
For further information, contact @WinterParkPD.
Valencia College, which also has a campus in the area, said officials are "monitoring the situation."
The Winter Park Police Department is working a shooting in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Please stay out of the area.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018
Details surrounding the shooting are unknown at the moment, however Winter Park police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, armed with a handgun, who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Video from inside Spatz of police with guns drawn at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Rollins College is still on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/85AaPQOgNC— Ellie (@EllieRushing) September 17, 2018
The suspect we are looking for is a white male armed with a handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. Please do not approach the suspect. Call 911/407-644-1313— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018
Per @WinterParkPD, Rollins lockdown has been lifted.— Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018
Please avoid the area around Orange and Denning until further notice. If you see any suspicious activity, call 911.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.