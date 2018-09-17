Winter Park police seek armed suspect following shooting near Rollins College

click to enlarge Photo via Rollins College

Rollins Alert: A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.

For further information, contact @WinterParkPD. — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018

The Winter Park Police Department is working a shooting in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Please stay out of the area. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Video from inside Spatz of police with guns drawn at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Rollins College is still on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/85AaPQOgNC — Ellie (@EllieRushing) September 17, 2018

The suspect we are looking for is a white male armed with a handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. Please do not approach the suspect. Call 911/407-644-1313 — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Per @WinterParkPD, Rollins lockdown has been lifted.

Please avoid the area around Orange and Denning until further notice. If you see any suspicious activity, call 911. — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018