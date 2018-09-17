Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 17, 2018

Bloggytown

Winter Park police seek armed suspect following shooting near Rollins College

Posted By on Mon, Sep 17, 2018 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROLLINS COLLEGE
Students and faculty at Rollins College in Winter Park have been told to "go to the nearest room and lock the door," over a shooting in the nearby area.

The private college sent out an alert at around 3:45 p.m., saying "We have been instructed by Winter Park Police to shelter in place. If you are on campus, take shelter in the nearest available room and lock the door (if possible). Remain in place until the police, or a campus administrator known to you, gives the ‘all clear’. Call 911 if you have information. Standby for further information."

The college also tweeted out a warning: 
According to Winter Park police, the shooting occurred in the 900 block of Orange Avenue, and they're currently advising the public to stay out of the area.
Valencia College, which also has a campus in the area, said officials are "monitoring the situation."

A video surfaced from inside Spatz Bar, located at 1025 W Fairbanks Ave, showing police officers with their guns drawn at nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Park. A police helicopter and officers armed with long rifles have also been spotted in the area.
Details surrounding the shooting are unknown at the moment, however Winter Park police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, armed with a handgun, who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. 
UPDATE: Rollins College has lifted the lockdown, but still advises to stay away from Orange and Denning.

This is a breaking story and we'll update this post when confirmed information is available.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  2. It's a perfect time to be a slumlord in Orlando Read More

  3. Disney announces new firework show to replace Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' Read More

  4. Shirtless Florida man travels to Myrtle Beach to head bang during Hurricane Florence Read More

  5. UCF improperly used $38 million in state funds on a building project Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation