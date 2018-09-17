Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 17, 2018

Bloggytown

Winter Park police arrest suspected gunman in shooting near Rollins College

Posted By on Mon, Sep 17, 2018 at 10:55 PM

PHOTO VIA WINTER PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT/TWITTER
Winter Park Police arrested a suspected gunman Monday night accused of shooting a man and causing a lockdown at Rollins College.

Officers arrested Jerad Christopher Vazquez after they found him hiding by a trailer near the 900 block of Orange Avenue, the area where callers reported a man had been shot and injured Monday afternoon. Police say they exchanged gunfire with Vazquez, though no one was hurt.


Rollins College, which is less than a mile from the area of the shooting, was placed on a "shelter in place" lockdown around 3:45 p.m., with school officials advising students on campus to "take shelter in the nearest available room and lock the door (if possible). Remain in place until the police, or a campus administrator known to you, gives the 'all clear.' Call 911 if you have information." The lockdown was lifted about two hours later.

Winter Park Police say they are still trying to determine the cause of the initial shooting and don't believe the victim's injuries are life-threatening.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  2. Winter Park police seek armed suspect following shooting near Rollins College Read More

  3. Disney announces new firework show to replace Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth' Read More

  4. It's a perfect time to be a slumlord in Orlando Read More

  5. Florida sees fifth murder of black transgender woman with killing of Londonn Moore Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation