Winter Park police arrest suspected gunman in shooting near Rollins College

Winter Park Police arrested a suspected gunman Monday night accused of shooting a man and causing a lockdown
at Rollins College.
Officers arrested Jerad Christopher Vazquez after they found him hiding
by a trailer near the 900 block of Orange Avenue, the area where callers reported a man had been shot and injured Monday afternoon. Police say they exchanged gunfire with Vazquez, though no one was hurt.
Rollins College, which is less than a mile from the area of the shooting, was placed on a "shelter in place" lockdown around 3:45 p.m., with school officials advising students on campus to "take shelter in the nearest available room and lock the door (if possible). Remain in place until the police, or a campus administrator known to you, gives the 'all clear.' Call 911 if you have information." The lockdown was lifted about two hours later.
Winter Park Police say they are still trying to determine the cause of the initial shooting and don't believe the victim's injuries are life-threatening.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.