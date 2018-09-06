The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 6, 2018

The Gist

The Venue celebrates six years of entertainment in Ivanhoe Village

Posted By on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_the_venue.jpg
Blue Star’s Ivanhoe Village haven for the arts celebrates its sixth year in business this week. While the shadow of the Yard at Ivanhoe looms, worries about its effect on the neighborhood – whose artsy culture that the Venue helped create is being used as a selling point – spread. But this anniversary party is all about celebrating the Venue’s achievements with music, food, drink and more, reminding us to live in the present.

3-7 p.m. Sunday; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; free; thevenueorlando.com

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details VenueVersary
@ The Venue
511 Virginia Drive
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map
Location Details The Venue
511 Virginia Drive
Ivanhoe Village
Orlando, FL
407-412-6895
Performance Space
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    VenueVersary @ The Venue

    • Sun., Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Say hello to Amazon's new 2.4-million-square-foot warehouse in Orlando Read More

  2. East Hampton Bait and Tackle to lure seafood lovers to Winter Park Read More

  3. Here's what the Orlando Magic are planning for their $200 million downtown entertainment complex Read More

  4. We now know the name of Disney World's new lounges, which cost $33,000 to access Read More

  5. Florence is now the first major storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation