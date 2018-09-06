The Venue celebrates six years of entertainment in Ivanhoe Village

click to enlarge
Blue Star’s Ivanhoe Village haven for the arts celebrates its sixth year in business this week. While the shadow of the Yard at Ivanhoe looms, worries about its effect on the neighborhood – whose artsy culture that the Venue helped create is being used as a selling point – spread. But this anniversary party is all about celebrating the Venue’s achievements with music, food, drink and more, reminding us to live in the present.
3-7 p.m. Sunday; The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive; free; thevenueorlando.com
