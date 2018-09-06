Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Bloggytown

Ron DeSantis' running mate deletes tweet calling Trump a 'con-man' and KKK supporter

Posted By on Thu, Sep 6, 2018 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA TWITTER.COM/REPJNUNEZ
  • Screen grab via Twitter.com/RepJNunez
There's already trouble in paradise for U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis' campaign for governor, as his running mate, state Rep. Jeanette Nuñez, has been accused of deleting a tweet that said then-candidate Donald Trump was the "biggest con-man there is," while accusing him of supporting the Ku Klux Klan.

According to Nuñez's account, "The Tweet has been deleted." But before her team had the chance to do so, this is what it read: 
click to enlarge screen_shot_2018-09-06_at_10.52.46_am.png

Why does it matter that Nuñez was an avid supporter of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio during the 2016 presidential campaign?

Because her running mate, DeSantis, piggybacked his way through the GOP gubernatorial primary on President Donald Trump's fervent support. Following two presidential endorsements via Twitter, at a campaign rally in Tampa in August, Trump formally endorsed DeSantis for governor.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's what the Orlando Magic are planning for their $200 million downtown entertainment complex Read More

  2. Andrew Gillum picks Winter Park businessman Chris King as running mate Read More

  3. Wall St. Cantina in downtown Orlando offers free lunch if a crane fell on your house Read More

  4. New details released on shipping container food hall coming to Lake Nona Read More

  5. Florence is now the first major storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation