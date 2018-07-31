Trump formally endorses Ron DeSantis in Tampa, and calls for voter IDs

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Of note: They’re most definitely not cheering for Putnam at the Trump rally in Tampa. They’re chanting for DeSantis. https://t.co/qea6dEWiBP — Xander Peters (@HipXander) July 31, 2018

CNN's Jim @Acosta fielding "CNN SUCKS" chants from Trump supporters at this Tampa POTUS rally. Turned into an impromptu town hall pic.twitter.com/6EcGvXj06e — Joey Roulette (@joroulette) July 31, 2018

They — the president’s faithful posse of fans — showed up by the thousands.Wearing red, white and blue, as well as anything you could stamp the name “Trump” across, the Trump army were there to treat the president as if he were the only car running the Daytona 500.Quite frankly, on this occasion he was.But that was only in part why Trump was in Tampa on a muggy Tuesday evening. He came to not only flaunt his administration’s economic agenda and its draconian immigration policies, but to also endorse U.S. Rep Ron DeSantis in his bid to win the GOP gubernatorial primary against Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.The “formal” endorsement, as Trump called it, followed two previous endorsements via Twitter — the first of which came in December, followed by another social media endorsement in June.For Putnam, who’s recently fallen behind in some polls, it must’ve felt like one more nail in his political coffin.But for Trump, this was just another opportunity to insert his trademark braggadocio. In fact, that was why many of his followers showed up.Todd Garrity, who works locally in the air condition and refrigeration industry in TK, toldthat it was Trump’s economic message that initially wooed him as a constituent. He says he was never really into politics until he saw what was happening to his paycheck.“I know Trump isn’t the most eloquent speaker,” Garrity says. “He does do stuff that embarrasses me. But still, I’m a former marine and I support my president.”However, that sentiment wasn’t share by everyone. A group of counter-protesters, situated next to Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Palm Beach real estate investor Jeff Greene’s campaign bus, chanted and waved signs as they dealt with Trumpian hecklers.Bob Wells, a Monmouth city councilman who owns a nearby farm, was one of the counter protesters. He said he was there to call out Putin’s aggression towards a white ethnostate and how that translates to the U.S. through Trump’s presidency.“What used to be ‘the south will rise again’ is now ‘make America great again,’” Wells says, holding a sign featuring Putin and Trump that says “Putin won it.” “They don’t care about anything other than whites in America.”Wells adds, referring to what many analysts have referred to a Democratic Party wave in the 2018 midterms: “All the blue people, get the voters registration rolls, the voter registration forms, and walk down your neighborhoods and bang on doors of those who aren’t register to vote. That’s how it’s done.”Besides, formally endorsing DeSantis, Trump called for stricter voting laws, specifically voter ID cards. "Only American citizens should vote in American elections," said Trump."Which is why the time has come for voter ID, like everything else. You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card," claimed Trump claimed."You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture." "In this country, the only time you don’t need it, in many cases, is when you want to vote for a president, when you want to vote for a senator, when you want to vote for a governor or a congressman. It’s crazy."