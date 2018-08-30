Tip Jar

Thursday, August 30, 2018

Oviedo's Food Factory food hall will feature 8 "micro restaurants" clustered around a bar

Posted By on Thu, Aug 30, 2018 at 4:31 PM

ACRE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Back in May, we told you about the Food Factory, a food hall-ish venue being built as part of the Oviedo on the Park development near the intersection of State Road 434 and East Mitchell Hammock Road.

ACRE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
Since then, more details have been released – namely, the number of "micro restaurants" has increased from seven to eight, and each will be run by local chefs, aspiring restaurateurs and food truck owners.

Names haven't been released, but we can tell you that the Food Factory has commitments from a gourmet sandwich shop, a vegan eatery, a specialty Cuban outfit and a poke bowl joint.

ACRE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
The 800-square-foot micro restaurants will frame the Factory Bar, which promises "distillery-inspired craft cocktails."



Best of all, Oviedo on the Park residents will have access to the food options until 2 a.m.

Food Factory is expected to open in fall 2019.

Be sure to follow the Food Factory on Facebook and the web.

