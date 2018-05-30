Cafe Linger now open in College Park, Metro Diner coming to Casselberry and more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

American Social Bar & Kitchen, promising to be a place where "all-American traditions and values live on," will open in the former Bar Louie space in Dr. Phillips early next year ... Cafe Linger, the "European-influenced, small-plates cafe," has opened in College Park ... Also in College Park, another Jeremiah's Italian Ice has opened on Edgewater Drive ... BeaverTails, the Canadian company that makes the great Canadian pastry shaped liked a beaver tail, has opened at the Orlando Premium Outlets on Vineland Avenue ... The former site of the much-loved and missed Patsio's Diner in Casselberry is being demolished to make way for another Metro Diner ... Manny's Original Chophouse will move into the old Joe's Crab Shack building on South Apopka-Vineland Road. Another Manny's will also open in the former Romano's Macaroni Grill space in Altamonte Springs ... Royaltea, specializing in "cheese mousse tea," will open this summer next to King Bao in Mills 50. Sadly for fans of the stinkiest fruit, and unlike their Asian outposts, they will not serve durian milk here ... Bento Asian Kitchen has broken ground on a 2,800-square-foot space next to LA Fitness in the old Kmart plaza near Lee Road and Orlando Avenue. Plans still call for a Bento to open across the street from Bikkuri Sushi and Chan's Chinese Cuisine at 1900 E. Colonial Drive ... In the same plaza, which is becoming quite the fast-casual restaurant hub, PheNOMeNOM Nitrogen Ice Cream and Bake Shop will open later this year as well.

NEWS

Oviedo on the Park, near the intersection of State Road 434 and East Mitchell Hammock Road, will soon see a food hall-ish venue called the Food Factory. The new spot opens later this year, with plans featuring seven 800-square-foot restaurant bays with roll-up garage doors ... Prime Now, Amazon's delivery service, now offers beer and wine delivery in Orlando. No more driving and drinking!

EVENTS

The first annual "Dine for Paws" happens June 5 at various restaurants – 15 percent of total bills will be donated to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Visit petallianceorlando.org for a list of participating restaurants ... Bite30 is finally upon us! Visit bite30.com for a list of participating restaurants and happy eating to you all.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to

dining@orlandoweekly.com