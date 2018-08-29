34 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

ShewBird

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.8 pm at Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.10 pm at Tomkos Tavern, 7720 N. Turkey Lake Road.9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.8 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.5 pm at Lake Concord Park, 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry.10 pm at LVL II, 23 W. Church St.9 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.