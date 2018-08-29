The Heard

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

34 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 29, 2018 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge ShewBird - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • ShewBird
Wednesday, Aug. 29
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 30
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
McSwagger's Silent Disco 8 pm at Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden.

Friday, Aug. 31
The Drew Williams Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
Seba & That Guy 10 pm at Tomkos Tavern, 7720 N. Turkey Lake Road.
Secondcity 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
ShewBird 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Then There Were 4 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
WPRK: Back on the Airwaves 8 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.

Saturday, Sept. 1
The Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
Downbeat 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Latin Jazz & Art Festival: Harold Lopez-Nussa, the Pedro Martinez Group 5 pm at Lake Concord Park, 127 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry.
Level Up: Dizzlephunk, Brian B. True 10 pm at LVL II, 23 W. Church St.
Punchline Master (Hip-Hop Battle) 9 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Smokin' Torpedoes 8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.

Sunday, Sept. 2
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.



Monday, Sept. 3
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Children of the Klorn 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.

Tuesday, Sept. 4
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

