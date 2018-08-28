Sheriff Jerry Demings wins Orange County mayoral race

click to enlarge

Screen grab via Facebook.com/JerryDemings
With more than 60 percent of vote, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings won the Orange County mayoral race Tuesday.
Demings, a Democrat, faced off against Orange County Commissioner Pete Clarke and local businessman Rob Panepinto, a political newcomer, in the non-partisan race.
Because the county mayor is nonpartisan position, the election was won outright once Demings finished with at least 50 percent plus one vote. Demings achieved about 62 percent of the vote with 244 of 247 precincts reporting and all of early voting returns counted, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections
.
Prior to his three-term tenure as sheriff, Demings served as the county public safety officer and was the Orlando Police Department's first black police chief.
Demings will replace Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, who's leaving office due to term limits.
This story is breaking news. Check back here for updates.
