Michael Myers returns to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
PostedByColin Wolf
on Tue, Aug 14, 2018 at 12:30 PM
click to enlarge
Photo via Universal
Universal announced today that Halloween Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers will get its own maze at this year's Halloween Horror Nights.
Following the other '80s-themed mazes announced for this year's event, Universal says the new house will take place on Halloween in Haddonfield, Illinois, where Myers restlessly stalks his niece Jamie as his next victim.
From Universal:
Guests will follow Myers as he escapes the mental hospital, encounters his first victims at Penney’s Gas Station and Diner, and wreaks terror on Haddonfield, all set to Alan Howarth’s ominous score. The maze will include horrifying scares by Myers in his classic featureless white mask and navy jumpsuit, with guests dodging his bloody knife at every turn. Halloween fanatics can expect a cameo by Myer’s psychiatrist Dr. Loomis and other famous characters from the film as they try to escape the bloodbath.
This will actually be the fourth time the hockey masked-slasher has made an appearance at Halloween Horror Nights.
The new house is just one of 10 mazes planned for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which so far includes Seeds of Revenege, Revenge of Chucky, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Slaughter Sinema, Trick 'r Treat, Dead Exposure: Patient Zero, and the highly anticipated Stranger Things house.