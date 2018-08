Dominique Jackson in Pose

Stonewall is going all out for Pride with their recently announced "And the Category is Pride" event set for this October. The Latin Saturdays affair will feature three cast members from the groundbreaking FX tv series about 1980s ball culture,Cast members confirmed to appear are: Mj Rodriguez (Blanca), Billy Porter (PRay Tell), Indya Moore (Angel), and finally Dominique Jackson (Elektra) making a return appearance to Orlando after a previous Parliament House engagement. "The Category is Pride" happens on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. at Stonewall. Tickets are $17 with additional meet-and-greet options.