Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis backs Trump's threat of a government shutdown

At a campaign stop in Miami yesterday, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis voiced his support for President Donald Trump's threat of a government shutdown to secure funding for his campaign-promised border wall.
DeSantis, R-Palm Coast, is running against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the GOP primary for Florida governor. In recent weeks, following Trump's endorsement of DeSantis via Twitter
in June and a formal endorsement at a rally in Tampa
last week, the 39-year-old congressman has made a habit of cuddling up next to the president. (Take this campaign ad featuring DeSantis' family
as an example.)
So it makes sense as to why DeSantis would want to strap himself onto Trump's threat of a shutdown excursion. That's especially the case considering how DeSantis is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, known to its critics as the government "Shutdown Caucus" for its role in the October 2013 shutdown standoff.
"In the Congress we should be funding this wall," DeSantis told reporters at the Miami campaign stop. "Part of it is about illegal immigration, but honestly for me a big part of it is the drugs coming in. You have fentanyl and all this stuff coming in. This is very deadly stuff."
"I urged [Trump] to veto the omnibus last time," DeSantis continued. "Congress keeps doing the same stuff over and over again and I think if he says, 'I'm willing to veto something,' that actually would light a fire under someone's rear end."
In tales of shutdowns' past, each instance has proven to be deeply unpopular among Americans – and, for the GOP, in lieu of what could amount to a Democratic blue wave in the coming 2018 midterms, this time around it could spell out a sort of cataclysmic disaster. In fact, when the last shutdown occurred over providing temporary citizenship to DACA recipients in January, a Quinnipiac University National Poll
found that 84 percent of voters said the shutdown was "mainly unnecessary."
But does that really come as a surprise? After all, most Americans are under the assumption that the government can function well enough to keep the lights on. It's not a tall ask to begin with.
And as you'll note from the above, the president could apparently care less.
Neither could DeSantis – his latest lapdog.
The House is in recess for the rest the month. The deadline to avoid a shutdown is Sept. 30.
