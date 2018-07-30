Congrats to Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis on the creepiest ad of the year
PostedByColin Wolf
on Mon, Jul 30, 2018 at 1:20 PM
Ron DeSantis, a Florida congressman running for governor endorsed by President Donald Trump, released an ad this morning reminding voters that his Trump endorsement is now eating his entire brain.
The 30-second clip, which is narrated by his wife, Casey, shows DeSantis doing very normal "amazing dad" things, like teaching toddlers how to keep Mexicans out of the living room, and reading catchphrases from the "Art of The Deal," whose author has publicly said Trump is "incapable of reading a book, much less writing one."
Not featured in the ad is DeSantis reading to his kids about how some children in this country are currently separated from their parents, and living in baby concentration camps.
The ad comes just one day before Desantis' Tuesday rally in Tampa with Trump.
On a very related note, today is the deadline to register to vote in Florida's upcoming primary. So, you may want to check your voting status, or get registered right away.