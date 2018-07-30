Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 30, 2018

Bloggytown

Congrats to Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis on the creepiest ad of the year

Posted By on Mon, Jul 30, 2018 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab via YouTube
Ron DeSantis, a Florida congressman running for governor endorsed by President Donald Trump, released an ad this morning reminding voters that his Trump endorsement is now eating his entire brain.

The 30-second clip, which is narrated by his wife, Casey, shows DeSantis doing very normal "amazing dad" things, like teaching toddlers how to keep Mexicans out of the living room, and reading catchphrases from the "Art of The Deal," whose author has publicly said Trump is "incapable of reading a book, much less writing one."
Not featured in the ad is DeSantis reading to his kids about how some children in this country are currently separated from their parents, and living in baby concentration camps.

The ad comes just one day before Desantis' Tuesday rally in Tampa with Trump.

On a very related note, today is the deadline to register to vote in Florida's upcoming primary. So, you may want to check your voting status, or get registered right away.

  Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. It looks like Orlando-based Ripley Entertainment is about to get their 'ass sued off' after Branson duck boat accident Read More

  2. Rick Scott and his wife are much richer than previously reported Read More

  3. 'Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story' debuts tonight Read More

  4. Today is the last day to register to vote for the Florida primary Read More

  5. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation