The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 2, 2018

The Gist

Megaplex 2018's furry convention comes to Orlando this week

Posted By on Thu, Aug 2, 2018 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MEGAPLEX: FURRY FUN, FLORIDA SUN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Megaplex: Furry Fun, Florida Sun/Facebook
Hundreds of furries – adults dressed in anthropomorphic animal suits – will be descending on Orlando this week. 

Central Florida's Furry community will gather at the Megaplex Anthropomorphic Convention 2018 at SeaWorld Doubletree in Orlando from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. This year's theme is "The Furnesian Islands," a look into South East Pacific cultures.

At the convention, there will be a variety of activities and performances, including puppetry, improv and live music.

The Megaplex Convention first started in 2002 and each year, it helps raise money to benefit The C.A.R.E. Foundation, which specializes in rescue help for local wildlife and abused pets. Representatives of the foundation will speak at the FurryCon and usually bring in a few animals as well.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. You can now buy 'I-4 Eyesore' socks Read More

  2. Deeply Coffee is now open in downtown Orlando Read More

  3. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  4. Here's what the new Grumpy's Underground Lounge could mean to the Mills Avenue scene Read More

  5. Judge blocks proposed ban on greyhound racing from Florida ballot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation