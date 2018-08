Megaplex 2018's furry convention comes to Orlando this week

click to enlarge Photo by Megaplex: Furry Fun, Florida Sun/Facebook

Hundreds of furries – adults dressed in anthropomorphic animal suits – will be descending on Orlando this week.Central Florida's Furry community will gather at the Megaplex Anthropomorphic Convention 2018 at SeaWorld Doubletree in Orlando from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5. This year's theme is "The Furnesian Islands," a look into South East Pacific cultures.At the convention, there will be a variety of activities and performances, including puppetry, improv and live music.The Megaplex Convention first started in 2002 and each year, it helps raise money to benefit The C.A.R.E. Foundation , which specializes in rescue help for local wildlife and abused pets. Representatives of the foundation will speak at the FurryCon and usually bring in a few animals as well.