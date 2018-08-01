Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Orlando will host the 2019 MLS All-Star Game
By Larissa Hamblin
on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 1:38 PM
The City Beautiful can now add the MLS All-Star Game to other major sporting events like the NFL Pro Bowl and World Cup qualifying matches on its docket.
This game came to Orlando once before, in 1998 at the Citrus Bowl – which is a strong candidate for the 2019 match. Of course, so is the Orlando City Stadium, but that facility only has the capacity to hold up to 25,500 fans.
Though the 2019 MLS All-Star Game will be held in Orlando, no exact stadium or date has been announced, reports Pro Soccer USA
This year's All-Star kickoff begins today at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is expected to host more than 70,000 soccer fans.
