Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Jinya Ramen Bar will open in Thornton Park next week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 1, 2018 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JINYA RAMEN BAR/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jinya Ramen Bar/Facebook
The much-anticipated Jinya Ramen Bar will officially be open for business in the former Verde Cantina space next week.

The Thorton Park location will hold its Grand Opening on August 8 at 8 N Summerlin Ave., according to the Bungalower. No specific time for business has been released.

This ramen chain offers a wide variety of menu items, including 13 signature bowls that are customizable, as well as rice bowls, curry and bao options.

Jinya has 27 locations across North America and the Thornton Park location will be its first Florida spot.

