SeaWorld is giving away free beer to all park guests this summer

Starting this week, guests at SeaWorld Orlando can score two free beers on every visit.
The company made the announcement this afternoon, saying any guest over 21 years of age can claim two 7-ounce beers from the Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio.
The free beer will be available Friday, May 18, through Sept. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before park close.
The park also revealed a new happy hour promotion starting at 4 p.m. daily, featuring buy one, get one free offers on all drink and food items at Flamecraft Bar and Sharks Underwater Grill Bar.
SeaWorld says they will rotate the beer offerings throughout the summer starting off with SeaWorld’s very own Mako Red Ale; however, Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Light, Yuengling and more will also be available.
The new free beer promotion comes just a few weeks after Busch Gardens announced they were bringing back their free beer
after a 10-year drought. Both parks are owned by the Blackstone Group.