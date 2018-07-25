The Gist

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

The Gist

SeaWorld is offering $59 tickets as part of their 'Christmas in July' celebration

Posted By on Wed, Jul 25, 2018 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
Christmas came early at SeaWorld this year.

The park is offering $59 one-day tickets from now until July 31.

In addition to discounted admission, guests can also score special savings on holiday shows during the park's annual Christmas celebration event, and $179 tickets to Discovery Cove to swim with dolphins.

Tickets to SeaWorld can be purchased here and used between now and Dec. 25. The reservations for Discovery Cove can be booked here and used between Aug 1. and Feb. 28. All tickets must be purchased before July 31.

Discounts on vacation packages are also available, including a third night free between Nov. 15 to Dec. 25.

This comes at a good time, considering construction on SeaWorld's newest attraction, Infinity Falls, has just completed and the ride should be opening sometime soon.

