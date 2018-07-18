The Gist

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Construction on SeaWorld's Infinity Falls is finally wrapping up, could open any day

Posted By on Wed, Jul 18, 2018 at 12:21 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
The final piece was placed on the blue-and-gray tower of SeaWorld's newest attraction Infinity Falls this past weekend.

The park says the latest addition will be the world's tallest river rapids attraction, and will give visitors a view of the Orlando skyline.

The opening date has not been set, but the park says that an announcement will be coming within the next couple of weeks in a press release.

Infinity Falls will take guests up 67 feet using a vertical lift system and send their eight-person circular rafts shooting down the massive river raft drop. The ride will also feature interactive water elements, crazy twists and turns, and heart-stopping rapids. 
The attraction will be part of a whole new themed area of the park, designed to foster the "Park to Planet" initiative set in place by SeaWorld, which involves educating guests about the challenges facing the planet and inspiring them to help.

This area will focus on freshwater ecosystem education and will resemble the basecamp of explorers and scientists. It will be accessible after exiting Infinity Falls.

SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members can be among the first to ride Infinity Falls. Florida residents can purchase a SeaWorld Orlando Annual Pass for less than $15 per month with EZpay.

