Pulse foundation wants ideas from public on design of permanent memorial and museum

The onePULSE Foundation
wants the public's ideas on the design of a permanent memorial and museum at the gay nightclub where 49 people were killed in a mass shooting two years ago.
The organization announced Tuesday the launch of its "Ideas Generator
," a place on its site where people can submit concepts related to the memorial's architecture, landscape, urbanism and artistic intervention. People can submit their ideas until Aug. 31.
"We recognize that there are many approaches that could result in a brilliant and successful environment that will educate and inspire our community – and all of our visitors into the future," the onePULSE Foundation says on its site. "We ask for your help in tackling this very challenging task."
The onePULSE Foundation says the concepts submitted can be "rough ideas or polished proposals," but stresses that this is not a "design competition.
"We want to think clearly and carefully as we proceed, but we are also open to the greatest amount of creativity and innovation imaginable," the organization states. "Before stepping forward with concrete plans for the design we want your assistance in thinking through this very important process and are very thankful for your generous participation."
In May, the onePULSE Foundation opened an interim memorial
at the site at 1912 S. Orange Ave. featuring new trees, walkways and a new fence around the perimeter of the site that also serves as a photo mural.
